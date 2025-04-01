Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 227,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,699 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Jamf were worth $3,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JAMF. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Jamf by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,003,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,569,000 after purchasing an additional 565,008 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jamf by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,756,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,030,000 after buying an additional 114,036 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Jamf by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,751,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,391,000 after acquiring an additional 134,314 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jamf by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,394,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,190,000 after acquiring an additional 306,558 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Jamf by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 574,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after acquiring an additional 22,646 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jamf alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JAMF has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Jamf from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Jamf from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Jamf from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Jamf in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.30.

Jamf Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:JAMF opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.99 and a 1 year high of $21.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.28.

Insider Activity at Jamf

In other news, CAO Anthony Grabenau sold 3,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $52,365.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,058.27. This represents a 9.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth Benz sold 57,380 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $780,368.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 358,775 shares in the company, valued at $4,879,340. This represents a 13.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 252,618 shares of company stock valued at $3,408,105 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Jamf

(Free Report)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.