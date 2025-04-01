Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A) Director Sells C$44,645.00 in Stock

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A – Get Free Report) Director Frederick Maurice Jaques sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.29, for a total value of C$44,645.00.

Hammond Power Solutions Trading Down 4.2 %

TSE HPS.A opened at C$76.10 on Tuesday. Hammond Power Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of C$73.98 and a 12 month high of C$160.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$91.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$117.76. The company has a market cap of C$694.79 million, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Hammond Power Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Acumen Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Hammond Power Solutions from C$160.00 to C$148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Hammond Power Solutions from C$170.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Hammond Power Solutions from C$162.00 to C$158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th.

About Hammond Power Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Hammond Power Solutions Inc is engaged in designing and manufacturing of custom electrical magnetics, cast resin, custom liquid filled distribution and power transformers and standard electrical transformers, serving the electrical and electronic industries. The company has manufacturing plants in Canada, the United States, Mexico and India.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hammond Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammond Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.