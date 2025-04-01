Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.80 and last traded at $28.35, with a volume of 20439330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.12.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MRNA shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Moderna from $96.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.60 and its 200 day moving average is $43.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.86.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

