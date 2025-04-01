James Halstead (LON:JHD) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

James Halstead plc (LON:JHD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 142 ($1.83) and last traded at GBX 143 ($1.85), with a volume of 466467 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 147 ($1.90).

James Halstead Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 160.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 175.16. The company has a market cap of £598.16 million, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

James Halstead (LON:JHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported GBX 5 ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. James Halstead had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 23.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that James Halstead plc will post 10.670194 EPS for the current fiscal year.

James Halstead Cuts Dividend

About James Halstead

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be given a GBX 2.75 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a yield of 1.87%. James Halstead’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.67%.

James Halstead (LSE: JHD) is a global manufacturer and supplier of flooring for commercial and domestic purposes. It has manufacturing operations across the United Kingdom, Europe and Scandinavia, Australasia and Asia, and Rest of the World markets and supplies to customers all around the world. The Company's brands include Polyflor, Palettone, Camaro, Polysafe, Recofloor and Expona.

