Short Interest in BOC Aviation Limited (OTCMKTS:BCVVF) Increases By 27.5%

BOC Aviation Limited (OTCMKTS:BCVVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,800 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the February 28th total of 122,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 173.1 days.

BOC Aviation Stock Performance

BCVVF stock opened at C$7.44 on Tuesday. BOC Aviation has a 1-year low of C$6.83 and a 1-year high of C$9.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.73.

About BOC Aviation

BOC Aviation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an aircraft operating leasing company in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, rest of the Asia Pacific, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of services to airlines and aircraft owners, including direct operating and finance leases, sale and leaseback facilities, engine finance leases, and third-party asset management.

