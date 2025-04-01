Short Interest in BOC Aviation Limited (OTCMKTS:BCVVF) Increases By 27.5%

BOC Aviation Limited (OTCMKTS:BCVVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,800 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the February 28th total of 122,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 173.1 days.
BOC Aviation Stock Performance
BCVVF stock opened at C$7.44 on Tuesday. BOC Aviation has a 1-year low of C$6.83 and a 1-year high of C$9.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.73.
About BOC Aviation
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BOC Aviation
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 3 Buyable Stocks With Solid Bottoms Ready to Rebound
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Advantage+ Shopping: Meta’s Fast Growing $20 Billion AI-Ads Star
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Robotaxi News: What Tesla and Lyft Headlines Mean for Shares
Receive News & Ratings for BOC Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOC Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.