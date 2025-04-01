Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Short Interest Up 35.9% in March

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 779,800 shares, a growth of 35.9% from the February 28th total of 573,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7,798.0 days.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BIOVF opened at $28.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.53. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.62. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 1-year low of $22.87 and a 1-year high of $32.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and specialty care in Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Aspaveli®/Empaveli for the treatment of adult patients with paroxysmal nocturnal haemoglobinuria; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); VONJO for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk primary or secondary (post-polycythemia vera or post-essential thrombocythemia) myelofibrosis; Zynlonta, an aggressive malignant disease; Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still’s disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

