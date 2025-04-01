Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Short Interest Update

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 437,600 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the February 28th total of 349,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 553,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Avalon Advanced Materials Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AVLNF opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Avalon Advanced Materials has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03.

Get Avalon Advanced Materials alerts:

Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, yttrium, and zirconium deposits, as well as rare earth elements.

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.