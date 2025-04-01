Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Short Interest Update

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 437,600 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the February 28th total of 349,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 553,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Avalon Advanced Materials Stock Performance
OTCMKTS AVLNF opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Avalon Advanced Materials has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03.
Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile
