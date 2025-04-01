WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New Investment in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 45,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SEAT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vivid Seats by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 735,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 194,561 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 166,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 65,620 shares during the last quarter. Emeth Value Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter worth about $23,250,000. Covalent Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covalent Partners LLC now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Vivid Seats by 353.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 125,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 97,546 shares in the last quarter. 39.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vivid Seats alerts:

Vivid Seats Stock Performance

Shares of SEAT stock opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Vivid Seats Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $6.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on SEAT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Vivid Seats from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $2.60 price target (down previously from $6.25) on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $4.60 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.49.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats Profile

(Free Report)

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vivid Seats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivid Seats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.