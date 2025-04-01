WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New Investment in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 45,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SEAT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vivid Seats by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 735,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 194,561 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 166,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 65,620 shares during the last quarter. Emeth Value Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter worth about $23,250,000. Covalent Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covalent Partners LLC now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Vivid Seats by 353.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 125,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 97,546 shares in the last quarter. 39.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vivid Seats Stock Performance
Shares of SEAT stock opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Vivid Seats Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $6.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.88.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Vivid Seats Profile
Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.
