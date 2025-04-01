GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.86.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GHRS shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on GH Research in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of GH Research in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of GH Research in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of GH Research from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of GH Research in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Get GH Research alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on GHRS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GH Research

GH Research Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GHRS. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in GH Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in GH Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in GH Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in GH Research by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 36,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in GH Research by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GHRS opened at $11.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.37. GH Research has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.87 million, a PE ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 0.94.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Research analysts forecast that GH Research will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

GH Research Company Profile

(Get Free Report

GH Research PLC, together with its subsidiary GH Research Ireland Limited, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. It is involved in the development of 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GH Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GH Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.