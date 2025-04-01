National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.70.

Several research analysts have commented on NCMI shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. William Blair reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

In other National CineMedia news, major shareholder Blantyre Capital Ltd acquired 103,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.18 per share, for a total transaction of $537,088.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,310,433 shares in the company, valued at $53,408,042.94. The trade was a 1.02 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCMI. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in National CineMedia during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in National CineMedia during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in National CineMedia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia stock opened at $5.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. National CineMedia has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $7.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.03 million, a P/E ratio of -23.36 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.68.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $86.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National CineMedia will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -52.17%.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

