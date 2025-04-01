WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $228,000 in SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTI. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SoundThinking by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 70,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 15,943 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SoundThinking during the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in SoundThinking by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 397,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after acquiring an additional 35,584 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in SoundThinking during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in SoundThinking during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of SoundThinking in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of SoundThinking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoundThinking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

SoundThinking Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SSTI opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. SoundThinking, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.33 and a fifty-two week high of $19.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.27. The stock has a market cap of $213.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.24 and a beta of 1.39.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $23.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.65 million. SoundThinking had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SoundThinking, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

SoundThinking Profile

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

