WINTON GROUP Ltd Cuts Stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Free Report) by 70.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,204 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 120,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 6,770 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 30,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 13,057 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 176.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 367,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 234,810 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of FULC stock opened at $2.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average is $3.68. The stock has a market cap of $155.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 2.20. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $10.13.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.