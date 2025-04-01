Korea Investment CORP Acquires 22,100 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Hologic were worth $10,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Groupama Asset Managment raised its holdings in Hologic by 9.9% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 33,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Hologic by 156.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hologic by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

HOLX stock opened at $61.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.34 and a 1-year high of $84.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.11.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 18.42%. Equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the subject of several research reports. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Leerink Partners cut Hologic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BNP Paribas raised Hologic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hologic in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.62.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

