Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 865,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,656 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATUS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Altice USA by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,291,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,722,000 after buying an additional 208,478 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Altice USA by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 407,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 1.58. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $3.20.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ATUS. Raymond James raised Altice USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Altice USA from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.15.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

