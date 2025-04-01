AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Stock Holdings Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 93,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,879 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 189.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $24.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $936.17 million, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.97. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $70.07.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $734.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.38 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a positive return on equity of 15.22% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. Analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

AMN has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.17.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

