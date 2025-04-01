Gold Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 29th

Robinhood Markets, Coca-Cola, Freeport-McMoRan, Newmont, and Barrick Gold are the five Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Gold stocks are shares in companies that explore for, mine, and produce gold. Their value is typically influenced by both the market price of gold and company-specific factors, offering investors a way to gain exposure to gold while also assuming the risks associated with individual mining enterprises. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock traded down $2.07 on Friday, hitting $41.92. The company had a trading volume of 44,168,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,816,276. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.14. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $66.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.16 and a 200-day moving average of $38.06.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

NYSE KO traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $70.36. The company had a trading volume of 17,408,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,889,152. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.77 and its 200 day moving average is $66.45. Coca-Cola has a 52-week low of $57.93 and a 52-week high of $73.53.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Shares of FCX stock traded down $1.62 on Friday, hitting $38.36. The stock had a trading volume of 20,221,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,413,076. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12-month low of $33.98 and a 12-month high of $55.24. The stock has a market cap of $55.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.14 and a 200 day moving average of $41.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Newmont (NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

NYSE:NEM traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $48.06. The stock had a trading volume of 11,246,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,699,216. Newmont has a 1 year low of $36.10 and a 1 year high of $58.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $54.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54.

Barrick Gold (GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Shares of GOLD stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,704,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,822,912. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.85 and a 200-day moving average of $18.05. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $21.35.

