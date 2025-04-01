Best Lithium Stocks To Follow Today – March 29th

Exxon Mobil, Rio Tinto Group, and Albemarle are the three Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks are shares in companies that extract, refine, or produce lithium, a key component in batteries used in electric vehicles, electronics, and energy storage systems. These stocks can offer growth opportunities as global demand for lithium-driven technologies increases, though they may also be subject to market volatility and commodity price fluctuations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,220,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,706,266. The company has a market cap of $510.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.69. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $103.67 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

NYSE RIO traded down $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.99. 4,251,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,832,339. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.92. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $57.85 and a 12-month high of $74.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $76.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.60.

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Albemarle stock traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,987,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609,787. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $67.23 and a 52 week high of $137.50.

