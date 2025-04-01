Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Receives $26.63 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.63.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LQDA shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Liquidia from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Liquidia in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.

Shares of LQDA stock opened at $14.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.47. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 0.07. Liquidia has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $16.81.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 million. Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 163.21% and a negative net margin of 765.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Liquidia will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liquidia news, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 23,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $275,298.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 401,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,732,673.90. This represents a 5.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell Schundler sold 16,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $193,109.54. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 573,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,755,570.84. The trade was a 2.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,245 shares of company stock worth $843,326 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Liquidia during the third quarter worth $195,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liquidia by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 230,820 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Liquidia by 735.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 140,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 123,402 shares during the period. Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Liquidia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $735,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Liquidia by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

