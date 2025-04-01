Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.97.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VYGR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Voyager Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 48.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $3.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.62. The company has a market capitalization of $186.60 million, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.99. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $10.66.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.24). Voyager Therapeutics had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $4.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.