Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.95.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HLN. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Haleon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Haleon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Haleon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Get Haleon alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLN

Haleon Price Performance

HLN opened at $10.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.25. Haleon has a twelve month low of $7.99 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.87.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Haleon had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 14.76%. Equities analysts expect that Haleon will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Haleon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a $0.1166 dividend. This is a boost from Haleon’s previous — dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio is 58.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haleon

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLN. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in Haleon by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 230,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 67,329 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Haleon by 27.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 350,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after buying an additional 74,970 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Haleon by 1,689.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 264,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 250,169 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Haleon by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 475,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after buying an additional 109,217 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Haleon by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,071,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,758,000 after buying an additional 475,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Haleon Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.