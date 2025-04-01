Financial Comparison: Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) & Silynxcom (NYSE:SYNX)

Silynxcom (NYSE:SYNX – Get Free Report) and Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.0% of Genasys shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of Genasys shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Silynxcom and Genasys, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silynxcom 0 0 0 0 0.00 Genasys 0 0 3 0 3.00

Profitability

Genasys has a consensus price target of $5.33, suggesting a potential upside of 134.95%. Given Genasys’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Genasys is more favorable than Silynxcom.

This table compares Silynxcom and Genasys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silynxcom N/A N/A N/A Genasys -109.39% -122.99% -53.12%

Volatility & Risk

Silynxcom has a beta of -0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 185% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genasys has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Silynxcom and Genasys”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silynxcom $9.89 million 1.17 -$2.82 million N/A N/A Genasys $26.59 million 3.84 -$31.73 million ($0.66) -3.44

Silynxcom has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Genasys.

Summary

Genasys beats Silynxcom on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silynxcom

Silynxcom Ltd. is involved in developing, manufacturing, marketing and selling ruggedized tactical communication headset devices as well as other communication accessories. Silynxcom Ltd. is based in Netanya, Israel.

About Genasys

Genasys Inc. engages in the design, development, and commercialization of critical communications hardware and software solutions to alert, inform, and protect people principally in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hardware and Software. It provides Genasys Protect ALERT, an interactive, cloud-based SaaS solution that is designed to enable SLED and enterprise customers to send critical information to at-risk individuals or groups when an emergency occurs using emails, voice calls, text messages, panic buttons, desktop alerts, TV, social media, and other; and Genasys Protect EVAC that enables responding agencies to determine and communicate the proper scope of a response or evacuation by replacing guesswork with data-driven intelligence; and Genasys Protect CONNECT, an instant communication platform that enables first responders and public safety personnel to collaborate and share information in a single space with text, videos, images, and audio from any location. The company also offers Genasys Protect ACOUSTICS, a mass notification speaker system with Genasys protect command-and-control software; and long range acoustic devices, such as acoustic hailing devices which are used to project alert tones and audible voice messages. It sells its products directly to governments, militaries, end-users, and commercial companies. The company was formerly known as LRAD Corporation. Genasys Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is based in San Diego, California.

