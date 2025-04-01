Head-To-Head Survey: MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) versus Creative Medical Technology (NASDAQ:CELZ)

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) and Creative Medical Technology (NASDAQ:CELZ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.9% of MiNK Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Creative Medical Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 20.6% of MiNK Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Creative Medical Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MiNK Therapeutics and Creative Medical Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MiNK Therapeutics N/A N/A -189.14% Creative Medical Technology N/A -63.05% -60.42%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MiNK Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Creative Medical Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MiNK Therapeutics and Creative Medical Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

MiNK Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $37.50, suggesting a potential upside of 334.03%. Given MiNK Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MiNK Therapeutics is more favorable than Creative Medical Technology.

Volatility & Risk

MiNK Therapeutics has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creative Medical Technology has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MiNK Therapeutics and Creative Medical Technology”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MiNK Therapeutics N/A N/A -$22.46 million ($2.92) -2.96 Creative Medical Technology $11,000.00 344.83 -$5.29 million ($3.71) -0.58

Creative Medical Technology has higher revenue and earnings than MiNK Therapeutics. MiNK Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Creative Medical Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MiNK Therapeutics beats Creative Medical Technology on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MiNK Therapeutics

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases and solid tumours, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials. The company was formerly known as AgenTus Therapeutics, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York. MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Agenus Inc.

About Creative Medical Technology

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc., a commercial stage biotechnology company, focuses on novel biological therapeutics in the fields of immunotherapy, endocrinology, urology, neurology, and orthopedics in the United States. The company offers CaverStem to treat erectile dysfunction; FemCelz for the treatment of loss of genital sensitivity and dryness; and StemSpine, a regenerative stem cell procedure to treat degenerative disc disease. It also develops ImmCelz, an immunotherapy platform for multiple diseases; OvaStem for treatment of female infertility; CELZ-201 to treat Type 1 diabetes; AlloStemSpine for the treatment of chronic lower back pain; and Alova to treat infertility as a result of premature ovarian failure. In addition, the company develops products and services for various indications, including preventing the rejection of transplanted organs, kidney failure, liver failure, heart attack, and Parkinson's disease. Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

