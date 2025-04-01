Analyzing QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) and Zeo Energy (NASDAQ:ZEO)

Zeo Energy (NASDAQ:ZEO – Get Free Report) and QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Zeo Energy and QuantumScape’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zeo Energy -2.05% -3.32% -6.01% QuantumScape N/A -40.40% -34.69%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zeo Energy and QuantumScape”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zeo Energy $110.07 million 0.68 -$3.00 million ($1.39) -1.09 QuantumScape N/A N/A -$477.94 million ($0.94) -4.44

Analyst Recommendations

Zeo Energy has higher revenue and earnings than QuantumScape. QuantumScape is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zeo Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Zeo Energy and QuantumScape, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zeo Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00 QuantumScape 1 6 0 0 1.86

QuantumScape has a consensus price target of $6.06, indicating a potential upside of 45.15%. Given QuantumScape’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe QuantumScape is more favorable than Zeo Energy.

Volatility & Risk

Zeo Energy has a beta of -0.78, indicating that its stock price is 178% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuantumScape has a beta of 4.45, indicating that its stock price is 345% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.9% of QuantumScape shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Zeo Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of QuantumScape shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

QuantumScape beats Zeo Energy on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zeo Energy

Zeo Energy Corp. provides residential solar energy systems, other energy efficient equipment, and related services in Florida, Texas, Arkansas, and Missouri, the United States. The company is involved in the selling and installing of residential solar energy systems that homeowners use electricity required to power their homes. Its residential solar energy systems comprise solar panels, inverters, and racking systems. It also offers insulation services, such as adding insulation to a home's attic or walls; energy efficiency equipment, including hybrid electric water heaters and swimming pool pumps; battery-based energy storage systems; and roofing services. Zeo Energy Corp. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New Port Richey, Florida.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

