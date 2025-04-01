Financial Review: Millrose Properties (NYSE:MRP) and Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG)

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) and Millrose Properties (NYSE:MRP – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Claros Mortgage Trust and Millrose Properties”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Claros Mortgage Trust $97.78 million 5.34 $6.03 million ($1.59) -2.36 Millrose Properties $434.01 million 9.82 N/A N/A N/A

Claros Mortgage Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Millrose Properties.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Claros Mortgage Trust 2 3 1 0 1.83 Millrose Properties 0 0 0 1 4.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Claros Mortgage Trust and Millrose Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Claros Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus target price of $4.31, indicating a potential upside of 15.15%. Millrose Properties has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.73%. Given Claros Mortgage Trust’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Claros Mortgage Trust is more favorable than Millrose Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Claros Mortgage Trust and Millrose Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Claros Mortgage Trust -89.07% 4.72% 1.35% Millrose Properties N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.5% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Claros Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.7%. Millrose Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Claros Mortgage Trust pays out -25.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Claros Mortgage Trust beats Millrose Properties on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Millrose Properties

Millrose Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment and management company that focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality commercial properties. They are headquartered in Purchase, New York.

