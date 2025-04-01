Sen. David McCormick Purchases Shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB)

Senator David McCormick (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB). In a filing disclosed on March 29th, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF stock on March 5th.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB) on 3/13/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB) on 3/11/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB) on 3/10/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB) on 2/28/2025.

Sold $1,000,001 – $5,000,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 2/28/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB) on 2/27/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB) on 2/25/2025.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF stock opened at $44.88 on Tuesday. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a one year low of $27.02 and a one year high of $59.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 308.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 112,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,705,000 after purchasing an additional 84,746 shares in the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $370,000. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 36,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP increased its position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 331,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,881,000 after acquiring an additional 73,703 shares during the last quarter.

David McCormick (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Pennsylvania. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2031.

McCormick (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. Senate to represent Pennsylvania. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

David McCormick was born in Washington, Pennsylvania, and lives in Pennsylvania. He served in the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division as a paratrooper, during which time he was deployed to the Middle East during the First Gulf War and reached the rank of Captain. McCormick received his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the United States Military Academy at West Point and his Ph.D. in international affairs from Princeton University. His professional experience includes working as the CEO of a tech startup and of Bridgewater Associates, an investment management firm, and under secretary in both the Department of Commerce and the Department of the Treasury.

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

