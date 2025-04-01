Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) Short Interest Update

Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,300 shares, a decline of 26.6% from the February 28th total of 169,300 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 959,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In related news, CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 141,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $139,649.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,179,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,703.02. This trade represents a 2.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 311,304 shares of company stock worth $296,810 over the last quarter. 62.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEI opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average is $1.13. Alset has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $2.61. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Alset ( NASDAQ:AEI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alset had a negative net margin of 299.22% and a negative return on equity of 42.91%.

Alset Inc engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.

