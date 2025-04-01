NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

NACCO Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NC stock opened at $33.75 on Friday. NACCO Industries has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $34.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.50 and its 200-day moving average is $30.57. The stock has a market cap of $250.83 million, a PE ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 0.95.

Get NACCO Industries alerts:

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $70.42 million for the quarter.

NACCO Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of NACCO Industries

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.2275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. NACCO Industries’s payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 365.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 77.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 36,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NACCO Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NACCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NACCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.