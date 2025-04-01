AAR (NYSE:AIR) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of AAR (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on AAR from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of AAR in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.80.

AIR opened at $56.07 on Friday. AAR has a twelve month low of $54.22 and a twelve month high of $76.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.25 and a beta of 1.58.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. AAR had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $678.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AAR will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jessica A. Garascia sold 1,500 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,098.50. This trade represents a 3.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sean M. Gillen sold 17,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $1,153,147.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,797,383.58. This represents a 19.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,793 shares of company stock valued at $12,538,396 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIR. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of AAR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new position in AAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AAR by 761.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AAR by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

