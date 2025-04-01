TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of TAT Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

TAT Technologies Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of TAT Technologies stock opened at $27.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $300.63 million, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.58 and a 200 day moving average of $23.77. TAT Technologies has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $33.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. TAT Technologies had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.00 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TATT. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in TAT Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TAT Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TAT Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in TAT Technologies by 24.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAT Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

