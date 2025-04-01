StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.81. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $3.39.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile
