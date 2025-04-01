StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of LBRDK opened at $85.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.06. Liberty Broadband has a 12 month low of $46.46 and a 12 month high of $101.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by ($1.63). The company had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.50 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.07% and a return on equity of 8.45%. Analysts predict that Liberty Broadband will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.
