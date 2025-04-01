StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Liberty Broadband Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of LBRDK opened at $85.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.06. Liberty Broadband has a 12 month low of $46.46 and a 12 month high of $101.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by ($1.63). The company had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.50 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.07% and a return on equity of 8.45%. Analysts predict that Liberty Broadband will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 6.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 275,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,536,000 after buying an additional 17,394 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 0.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 563,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,589,000 after buying an additional 288,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

