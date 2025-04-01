Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SUPV. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Supervielle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

NYSE SUPV opened at $13.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Grupo Supervielle has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 2.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TT International Asset Management LTD raised its position in Grupo Supervielle by 539.9% in the fourth quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 116,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 97,946 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the third quarter valued at about $749,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. Sparta 24 Ltd. acquired a new position in Grupo Supervielle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,192,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 374,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 211,166 shares during the period.

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal & Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit and debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

