ClearSign Technologies (CLIR) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 2nd. Analysts expect ClearSign Technologies to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ClearSign Technologies Price Performance

CLIR opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.99. ClearSign Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $1.72. The stock has a market cap of $37.68 million, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and Hong Kong.

