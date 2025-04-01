UniFirst (UNF) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.28 per share and revenue of $602.81 million for the quarter. UniFirst has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.790-7.190 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The textile maker reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $604.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.60 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect UniFirst to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:UNF opened at $173.79 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.72. UniFirst has a 52 week low of $149.58 and a 52 week high of $243.70. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.90%.

In other news, VP David Martin Katz sold 1,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total transaction of $274,024.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,682.25. The trade was a 16.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of UniFirst from $235.00 to $194.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UniFirst from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

