Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN) Shares Down 5.7% – Here’s Why

Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.20 and last traded at $6.34. 269,681 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 261,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.72.

Cybin Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $136.16 million, a PE ratio of -33.37 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.17.

About Cybin

Cybin Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for treating generalized anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative, which in preclinical stage to treat neuroinflammation.

