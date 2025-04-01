Adriatic Metals (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Stock Price Down 13.1% – Here’s What Happened

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF – Get Free Report) dropped 13.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.51 and last traded at $2.51. Approximately 60,326 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 194% from the average daily volume of 20,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.

Adriatic Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.63.

Adriatic Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It primarily explores for silver, zinc, lead, copper, gold, and barite deposits. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Vare Silver Project covering an area of approximately 44 square kilometers located in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adriatic Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adriatic Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.