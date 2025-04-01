Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Shares Down 1.1% – Time to Sell?

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.23 and last traded at $16.23. Approximately 251,522 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 784% from the average daily volume of 28,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.41.

Insight Select Income Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.29 and a 200-day moving average of $16.95.

Institutional Trading of Insight Select Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Insight Select Income Fund by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 631,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,952,000 after buying an additional 87,357 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $7,080,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 223,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 26,397 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $3,837,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the period. 49.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insight Select Income Fund Company Profile

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

