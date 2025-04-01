Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Trading Up 1% – Here’s Why

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$13.69 and last traded at C$13.53. 157,103 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 180,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.40.

MI.UN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$17.25 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$17.41.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$540.12 million, a PE ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.14.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa and Calgary.

