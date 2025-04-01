Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Trading Down 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

Source Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:SHLE – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$9.96 and last traded at C$10.17. Approximately 46,817 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 28,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.21.

Source Energy Services Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.37, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of C$137.55 million, a P/E ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.82.

Source Energy Services Company Profile

Source Energy Services Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops Sahara, a wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

