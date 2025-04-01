Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Shares Down 3.9% – Here’s Why

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.49. 9,347,751 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5,373% from the average session volume of 170,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

Separately, D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.30.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTXR. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,878,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 232,656 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the third quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 281,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $50,000. Miller Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% during the third quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 99,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 49,640 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products focusing on oncology products, anti-infectives products in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is developing five proprietary products comprising LYMPHIR, an engineered IL-2 diphtheria toxin fusion protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that intends to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids that is in clinical Phase 2b trial; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

