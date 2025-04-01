United States Copper Index Fund (NYSEARCA:CPER) Stock Price Down 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

United States Copper Index Fund (NYSEARCA:CPER – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.14 and last traded at $31.60. 247,720 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 161,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.95.

United States Copper Index Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $203.82 million, a PE ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.68.

Institutional Trading of United States Copper Index Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPER. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in United States Copper Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in United States Copper Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of United States Copper Index Fund by 1,542.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of United States Copper Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Copper Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth $143,000.

United States Copper Index Fund Company Profile

The United States Copper Index Fund, LP (CPER) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SummerHaven Copper index. The fund tracks a rules-based index of copper futures contracts selected based on the shape of the copper futures curve. CPER was launched on Nov 15, 2011 and is managed by US Commodity Funds.

