Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) Shares Up 0.3% – Time to Buy?

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.89 and last traded at $0.91. 4,314 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 35,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average is $0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.62.
Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $920 billion during the quarter. Senmiao Technology had a negative return on equity of 100.65% and a negative net margin of 81.98%.
Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Automobile Transaction and Related Services, and Online Ride-Hailing Platform Services. The company offers car rental services to individual customers; and auto finance solutions through financing leases.
