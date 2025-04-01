Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) Shares Up 0.3% – Time to Buy?

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.89 and last traded at $0.91. 4,314 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 35,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

Senmiao Technology Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average is $0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.62.

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $920 billion during the quarter. Senmiao Technology had a negative return on equity of 100.65% and a negative net margin of 81.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Senmiao Technology

About Senmiao Technology

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Senmiao Technology stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Senmiao Technology Limited ( NASDAQ:AIHS Free Report ) by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,365 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.25% of Senmiao Technology worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Automobile Transaction and Related Services, and Online Ride-Hailing Platform Services. The company offers car rental services to individual customers; and auto finance solutions through financing leases.

