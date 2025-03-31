Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES) Shares Down 15.8% – Here’s Why

Sunrise Resources plc (LON:SRES – Get Free Report) shares traded down 15.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). 20,132,318 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 134% from the average session volume of 8,619,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Sunrise Resources Stock Down 15.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.03.

Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported GBX (0.02) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sunrise Resources plc will post -2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James Cole acquired 39,764,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £795,297.60 ($1,027,516.28). 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sunrise Resources plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in the United States and Western Australia. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc, precious metal, base metal, and industrial mineral projects. It mines at CS Pozzolan-Perlite project located in Nevada, the United States, as well as holds leases/option agreement in the Jackson Wash project located in Nevada, the United States.

