Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Short Interest Down 29.4% in March

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 726,700 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the February 28th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 524,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 0.5 %

FIX stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $322.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 819,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,146. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $390.21 and its 200-day moving average is $419.16. Comfort Systems USA has a 12 month low of $272.93 and a 12 month high of $553.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.46. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 10.95%.

FIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sidoti upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $577.00 to $471.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comfort Systems USA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $530.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 1,925.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 85 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 352.6% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

See Also

