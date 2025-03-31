Short Interest in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Drops By 28.8%

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAXGet Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the February 28th total of 75,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN:FAX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.70. 271,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,031. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $17.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.50.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 792.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,047,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,231,000 after buying an additional 930,402 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $13,626,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 836,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,454,000 after acquiring an additional 48,415 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 575,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,477,000 after purchasing an additional 80,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truffle Hound Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $7,360,000. Institutional investors own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

