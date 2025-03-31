Short Interest in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Drops By 28.8%

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the February 28th total of 75,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSEAMERICAN:FAX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.70. 271,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,031. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $17.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.50.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.
