Short Interest in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Drops By 28.8%

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the February 28th total of 75,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN:FAX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.70. 271,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,031. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $17.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.50.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 792.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,047,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,231,000 after buying an additional 930,402 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $13,626,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 836,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,454,000 after acquiring an additional 48,415 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 575,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,477,000 after purchasing an additional 80,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truffle Hound Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $7,360,000. Institutional investors own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

