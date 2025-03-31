Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Lowered to Buy Rating by StockNews.com

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Pitney Bowes stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,350,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,674. Pitney Bowes has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $11.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.10.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 20.95% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. On average, analysts expect that Pitney Bowes will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pitney Bowes news, EVP Deborah Pfeiffer sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,598.48. The trade was a 22.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kurt James Wolf sold 481,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $5,182,513.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 584,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,296,529.72. This trade represents a 45.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,974,484 shares of company stock valued at $19,815,631. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 84,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 21,367 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 3,308.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 320,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 310,758 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Pitney Bowes by 31.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 209,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 49,854 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Pitney Bowes by 10.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

