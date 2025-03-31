Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

NASDAQ:PLSE traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,258. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.15. Pulse Biosciences has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $25.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLSE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Pulse Biosciences by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Pulse Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

