Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Downgraded to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Civeo Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:CVEO traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $23.02. 59,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,550. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.39 and a 200-day moving average of $24.52. The stock has a market cap of $314.32 million, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Civeo has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Civeo

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Civeo in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Civeo in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Civeo by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Civeo in the third quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo in the third quarter valued at about $231,000. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.

