Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. B. Riley raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

Shares of KTOS traded down $0.99 on Monday, reaching $29.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,767,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,417. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.26 and a 200 day moving average of $27.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 296.93 and a beta of 1.12. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $35.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 2,031 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.36, for a total value of $63,692.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,172,871.68. This trade represents a 2.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David M. Carter sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $105,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,860.70. The trade was a 3.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,196 shares of company stock valued at $2,962,300. Insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,498,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,923,000 after purchasing an additional 35,421 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,032,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,966,000 after buying an additional 233,051 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 8.1% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 271,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,315,000 after buying an additional 20,311 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter worth $6,310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

