Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Short Interest Update

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,200 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the February 28th total of 190,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 63,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBDO. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 402.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 41,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 33,126 shares in the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 117,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,627 shares during the period.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE BBDO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,334. Banco Bradesco has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $2.67. The stock has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.05.

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

About Banco Bradesco

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.0361 dividend. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.67%.

(Get Free Report)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.